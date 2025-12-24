Assam: West Karbi Anglong tensions ease as heavy security deployed in Kheroni

The law and order situation in Kheroni area of West Karbi Anglong district has been brought under control on the third day of unrest that claimed two lives, officials said on December 23. Security has been significantly strengthened, with police and paramilitary forces deployed across sensitive pockets to prevent any fresh flare-up.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that additional security forces have been pressed into service to restore peace and normalcy. Emphasising the government’s approach, he said the situation is being closely monitored and constant communication is being maintained with all stakeholders to resolve the issues through dialogue.



The violence erupted after a group of protesters assembled near Phelangpi and proceeded towards Dongkamokam, eventually reaching the Kapili Ghat area. A counter group was present on the opposite bank, leading to heightened tension in the region.



According to official sources, the situation turned violent when protesters allegedly attacked police personnel with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to several senior officers. To disperse the crowd and regain control, police first resorted to a lathi charge and later opened fire as the situation escalated.



Two fatalities were reported during the unrest. Singthi Timung succumbed to injuries sustained during the clashes, while Surjya Dey lost his life following an arson attack on a commercial establishment amid the violence.



Authorities said the situation has since stabilised, and investigations into the incidents are underway. Law enforcement agencies remain on high alert in Kheroni and other sensitive areas of West Karbi Anglong to ensure peace and prevent any further incidents.