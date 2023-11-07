Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 7 expressed his concerns over the visits of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief, Badruddin Ajmal, to culturally and religiously significant sites in the state. The Chief Minister raised questions about Ajmal's presence at places like Bordowa Than and Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha, citing concerns that such visits might cause discomfort among the local population.

"When All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief, Badruddin Ajmal goes to Bordowa Than or Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha, our minds get disturbed," Chief Minister Sarma stated.

These sites hold immense cultural and religious importance in Assam. Bordowa Than, often referred to as 'Batadrava' Than, is a revered pilgrimage site for many devotees, while Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha is a well-known cultural institution. Chief Minister Sarma noted that decisions regarding the presence of political figures at these institutions must be carefully considered, as they are integral to Assamese heritage.

"In such institutions, is it valid to invite him or not? When people like Ajmal visit such places and are being welcomed with gamosa, our minds get disturbed," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier in the day, Badruddin Ajmal, along with a delegation of AIUDF party leaders, visited the eviction drive site in the Nalbari Reserve Forest area of Goalpara district. During his visit, Ajmal accused the BJP government of playing divisive politics for political gains, expressing solidarity with the affected families facing eviction.

Ajmal has also announced his intention to file a case in the Supreme Court to halt the ongoing eviction drive, which has been a contentious issue in the state.