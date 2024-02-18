In a press conference held at the ABSU central office in Kokrajhar town, ABSU President Dipen Boro highlighted key remarks regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections stating the significance of candidates with a nationalist spirit and commitment to the full implementation of the BTR peace accord.

The decision to prioritize candidates from Kokrajhar and Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituencies stems from discussions held at the central session of ABSU in Golaghat in February attended by approximately 3000 members.

Addressing the media, Boro articulated the pressing issues concerning the Bodo community, notably the incomplete implementation of the Bodo peace accord. He stated the need for attention to unresolved matters such as boundary issues, the 6th schedule amendment and the transformation of BTAD to BTR along with concerns regarding the Karbi Anglong ST Hills issue and the unsettled status of Bodo Kachari Councils.

Boro stated the importance of political representation in addressing these issues, suggesting that the appointment of an MP from the Bodo community is imperative to advocate for their interests effectively.

'ABSU remains vigilant in assessing the dedication of political parties and candidates towards the Bodo peace accord, seeking assurance of their commitment to its proper implementation.', Boro said.

Boro stated that ABSU is currently in the process of deliberation, engaging with intellectuals, senior members and gathering feedback from Bodo voters across various constituencies.