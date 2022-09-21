Raijor Dal chief and MLA Akhil Gogoi met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 21 in Delhi and discussed several issues related to Assam and his home constituency Sivasagar. Gogoi, along with other legislators, was in the national capital to attend a training programme on September 21. Sarma reached Delhi on September 21 to attend border talks with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga.

The two leaders held talks over the medium of instruction in schools, an issue that has led to a massive controversy in Assam. Recently, Sarma-led Assam government announced that from class three, mathematics and science would be taught in English in all government schools. Academics, social activists and Opposition political leaders vehemently opposed this move.

The MLA also discussed several other issues related to the development of the Sivasagar district, including release of funds for several long-pending projects. Gogoi, while speaking to media about his meeting with CM Sarma, said that the state government had approved a budget of Rs 1 crore to designate Sivasagar as a State Heritage Site, which would be disbursed in a couple of days.

Speaking further on one of the long-pending issues of staging a light and sound show at the iconic Rang Ghar in Sivasagar, Gogoi said that he had put forward his proposal with the Chief Minister and requested him to take up the issue with the state tourism department. The lone MLA of Raijor Dal informed that CM Sarma had given his assurance on converting Sivasagar University under Cooperative Management to a general university in April next year when the budget would be announced.

Gogoi expressed gratitude to CM Sarma for addressing the unresolved issues and finding a prompt resolutions. The RTI-turned-activist has been one of the fiercest critics of Sarma and his party BJP. Recently, he was suspended from the assembly twice for violating procedural norms.