In the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections the battle in Assam's Karimganj and Nagaon constituencies presents a tough challenge for the Congress party as it faces a triangular contest against the BJP and the AIUDF. These constituencies in the second phase on April 26, are witnessing intense campaigning as all parties vie for dominance in the region.

Karimganj, located in the Barak Valley and known for its Bengali-dominated demographics has been a stronghold for the BJP. In 2019, the BJP's Kripanath Mallah emerged victorious, securing a significant number of votes against contenders from the AIUDF and Congress. This time, Mallah is once again in the fray, facing competition from AIUDF's Sahabul Islam Choudhury and Congress' Advocate Hafeez Rashid Ahmed Choudhury. While the BJP aims to consolidate its position, the AIUDF and Congress are aggressively campaigning to sway the minority vote base.

Nagaon situated in the Brahmaputra Valley, has historically been a battleground constituency. Currently held by the Congress, it saw a reversal of fortunes in 2019 when the AIUDF supported Congress, leading to its victory after a 25-year hiatus. However, the BJP is making a strong bid to reclaim the seat, fielding former Congress member Suresh Bora. The AIUDF, on the other hand, has nominated Aminul Islam, intensifying the competition in the region.

The Congress party faces an uphill task in both constituencies, grappling with the challenge of retaining Nagaon and making inroads in Karimganj. In Nagaon, incumbent MP Pradyut Bordoloi is campaigning on a platform highlighting economic disparities under BJP rule, accusing the government of widening the gap between rich and poor. Meanwhile, in Karimganj, Congress candidate Hafeez Rashid Ahmed Choudhury alleges BJP's caste-based politics and promises equal development opportunities.

However, the BJP is confident in its development narrative, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserting that government schemes have benefitted all sections of society, including minorities. Sarma's outreach to Muslim voters marks a significant shift in BJP's strategy, aiming to secure votes from a community it previously distanced itself from.

The AIUDF, led by Badruddin Ajmal, targets Congress, blaming it for neglecting Muslim interests and facilitating BJP's rise. Ajmal claims widespread Muslim support, challenging Congress' dominance in the region.

With the electoral battleground heating up and minority votes playing a crucial role, the outcome in Karimganj and Nagaon remains uncertain. As parties intensify their campaigns, the region's political landscape is poised for a dramatic showdown on polling day.