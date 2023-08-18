Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain on August 18 has tendered his resignation from his cabinet rank, sparking a flurry of inquiries and concerns within the political landscape. Gohain's decision to step down has brought to light his pressing queries regarding the allocation of the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency to Badruddin Ajmal, and his doubts about the overall trajectory of Assamese representation.

"Why was the seat offered to Badruddin Ajmal?" Gohain openly questioned, challenging the party's leadership under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Nagaon constituency, a seat that Gohain held for four terms, spanning over two decades, has raised his concern as he seeks explanations for the shift in its allocation.

“The delimitation was done under the Chief Minister’s supervision. I told him repeatedly that the way it has been done, Nagaon would become an easy seat for Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF party. But he did not listen to me, rather the Chief Minister has given this seat to Ajmal,” Rajen Gohain said.

Gohain emphasized his decades-long commitment to the party's ideology and his steadfast role as an MP for Nagaon. "The seat was there for 20 years, and why did you give it to Badruddin Ajmal?" he questioned, indicating his worry over the altered demographic balance within the constituency.

The veteran BJP leader did not shy away from addressing his concerns about the safety and representation of the Assamese people under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "How secure is the future of Assamese people under the leadership of the Chief Minister and the BJP party?" Gohain queried, openly raising apprehensions about the direction in which the party and the state are heading.

Gohain's pointed questions encompassed both the safety of the Assamese people and the stability of the BJP within the state. "Is the safety of the people of Assam at stake, or is it the future of the party?" he demanded to know.

Reflecting on the party's history in Assam, Gohain reminded of the efforts that went into building the BJP's presence in the state. "We have worked hard a lot once upon a time in Assam," he stated, underlining the commitment of party members in elevating the BJP's position.

Gohain's parting shots were directed squarely at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as he voiced his right to question the leadership. "We have the rights to question the Chief Minister," Gohain asserted, expressing his disappointment at the perceived divergence within the party's ranks.