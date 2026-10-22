A widowed mother of six was allegedly murdered in Baghautha village in Assam’s Morigaon district, with her body reportedly kept hidden inside her house for nearly two days before the crime came to light. Police have detained three accused, including the prime accused, identified as Bulbul Boro, in connection with the case.

The victim, identified as Minu Boro, was found dead following the alleged murder. According to preliminary reports, three brothers are suspected of jointly planning and carrying out the crime. However, the circumstances surrounding the murder and the alleged roles of the accused are yet to be established through the investigation.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body. The three accused have been detained for questioning as investigators work to establish the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the alleged murder.

The incident has triggered outrage and tension in the area. Police have launched an investigation into the case, and further details are awaited.