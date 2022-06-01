A brutal murder took place at Doha Angkata in Tamulpur district.

A 35-year-old Suhan Munda and his wife 30-year-old Sunati Munda had a drink together last night. Later, there was a fight between the two.

Sunati Munda was the mother of a two-month-old boy and three young daughters. The murder took place at Doha Angkata under the Kumarikata police station in the Tamulpur district.

The husband killed his wife with a stick all night. Locals noticed the woman's body inside the house after Sunati Munda's daughter was crying in the morning.

A police team led by Tamulpur subdivision police officer Rupjyoti Kalita rushed to the spot after reporting to the local village police station.

The Police personnel reached the spot and started investigating the incident. And arrested the murderer and brought him to Kumarikata police stations.

The Police will send the murderer Suhan to judicial custody tomorrow.

Such incidents have often taken place in some villages of Tamulpur the due to alcohol business.