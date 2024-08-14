A brutal murder reportedly took place in Margherita, with the deceased's wife and daughter accused of the crime.

Meanwhile, the Margherita police have detained the two and sent them to jail custody today.

The incident occurred on the night of August 12 in Margherita town under the Margherita police station area. According to family members, there was a fight at the house of the deceased, Bopai Gogoi.

Following the fight, his wife, Anu Gogoi, and daughter, Priyanka Gogoi, took him to Dibrugarh in an ambulance, telling other family members that he had died on the way to the hospital.

After the post-mortem in Dibrugarh and his cremation, Anu and Priyanka went into hiding.



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An FIR was lodged at Margherita police station when other family members grew suspicious. The police then arrested the duo from Khowang.

After their arrest, a group of women from the area, along with the family, demanded that the accused be handed over to them.

The police conducted a medical examination at Margherita Civil Hospital, produced them before a judicial court, and sent them to a jail in Tinsukia.

It is alleged that Anu Gogoi had committed similar acts before in pursuit of land and property, leading family members to believe she conspired with her daughter to commit the murder.