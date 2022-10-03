A man who was having an affair with his daughter-in-law in the Golaghat district of Assam has strangled his own son to death.

Police said the father of the deceased, along with his daughter-in-law and daughter-in-law's lover made up the plan to kill him in order to hide their relationship.

It is to be mentioned here that the mystery of the sensational murder that took place at Bilgaon in Barpathar of Dhansiri sub-division of Golaghat district has become a shocker amid the festive season.

Notably, the accused earlier tried to frame the murder into a suicide angle, however, the sub-divisional police officer of Dhansiri sub-division Trinayan Bhuyan and Barpathar police promptly solved the whole mystery.

His father, along with his daughter-in-law and daughter-in-law's lover, killed his son in order to hide the illicit relationship with his daughter-in-law.

It may be recalled that on September 28, the body of Champak Handique, (27), a married youth, was found dead inside a locked room in a village of Bilgaon area under Barpathar police station.

Notably, Champak's body was found wrapped around his wife's saree around his neck inside his bedroom.

Post the incident, the deceased wife, Rinkumoni, along with her eight-year-old daughter, was suspected to have been missing after killing Champak.

Champak's wife allegedly after committing the crime locked her bedroom and fled with her daughter from the place of the incident.

The incident came to light after Rinkumoni, the wife of the deceased Champak, was detained by the police from Dimapur.

Speaking to the media Rinkumoni said, "My father-in-law wanted to keep me and did not like my husband who works in Dimapur to come home and also complained to him about people coming and meeting me".

"I was having a relationship with Chitra Baruah alias Simpu and my father-in-law saw this and asked me to have a relationship with her also or else will tell everyone", she added.

Taking advantage of the daughter-in-law's love affair, her father-in-law also developed an illicit relationship with her daughter-in-law.

Further, she stated that scared of getting caught in front of her husband, the trio planned and executed the crime at around 1:30-2:00 AM at night.

Barpathar police have already arrested the three and sent them to jail.