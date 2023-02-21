In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the Udalguri district, a woman and her lover have been arrested for the murder of the woman's husband. The victim, identified as Pradip Rabha, was reportedly killed by his wife, Pratima Rabha, and her lover, Pranab Rabha alias Babu, in their home in Kalaigaon.

Speaking to India Today NE Kalaigaon Police Station officer in charge, Khageswar Bordoloi said that both the accused have been taken into police custody, and a case (No Kaliagaon PS 33/2023) has been registered against them under section 302/34 IPC. The police have also revealed that a chargesheet will be filed against the accused within the next 10-15 days.

The incident came to light when locals suspected foul play in Pradip Rabha's death, and the police launched an investigation. During questioning, Pratima Rabha confessed to strangling her husband with the help of her lover while he was sleeping.

The shocking crime has left the community in Udalguri reeling, and the police are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Pradip Rabha during this difficult time.

Earlier on February 20, A murder akin to the Shraddha Walkar case took place in Guwahati where a woman has been accused to have killed her husband and mother-in-law, dismember the bodies and stuffing the parts in a refrigerator.

According to initial reports, the murder took place in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality and came to the fore on Sunday. The murder is thought to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.

Having committed the murder, the accused had cut the bodies of the two victims and stuffed the parts inside a refrigerator, reports stated. Three days after the murder, the bodies were dumped in Meghalaya.

The prime accused in the matter, Bondona Kalita committed the murder along with her lover and another friend. They ganged up to viciously murder her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey.

It may be noted that the mother-son duo, the victims in the case, were reported missing since August last year. Following the arrest of Bondona Kalita, the spine-chilling murder case came to the fore.

The accomplices of Bondona Kalita, who helped her in committing the murder have been identified as Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka. They helped in killing the two and later in disposing off the bodies.