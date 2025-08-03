Assam: Wife, minor daughter among four arrested for killing Dibrugarh businessman

In a case that has shocked Assam's Dibrugarh district, police have arrested four individuals including the wife and minor daughter on charges of murdering 38-year-old businessman Uttam Gogoi, also known as Sankai. The crime, according to police, was the culmination of a premeditated plan that involved hiring two minor boys as contract killers.

The body of Gogoi was discovered under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Lahon Gaon on the morning of July 25. Initially claimed to be a natural death caused by a pressure stroke, the narrative began to unravel when inconsistencies at the crime scene such as lacerations on the victim’s ear and an open umbrella near the body—raised red flags.

“We have arrested four people in connection with the murder of Uttam Gogoi—his wife, daughter, and two others. They are currently being interrogated at Borbaruah police station,” confirmed VV Rakesh Reddy, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh.

One of the accused, Gogoi’s daughter, is a Class 9 student who, according to police, has admitted her involvement in the crime. A senior police officer added that another accused is a close friend of the minor girl, and both alleged contract killers are underage. Investigators believe the killing was meticulously plotted over a significant period, with earlier failed attempts before the fatal attack in July.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the wife and daughter paid several lakh rupees and gave gold ornaments to the minors in exchange for carrying out the murder,” the officer added. The motive, while not yet fully confirmed, appears rooted in a longstanding family conflict. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full scope of the conspiracy.

The case came to light after Gogoi’s family initially reported his death as a result of a medical emergency. However, his brother challenged the claim after observing visible injuries on the body.

“I reached his house around 8:30 a.m. and was shocked to see cut marks on his ear and an open umbrella lying beside him. If it were a pressure stroke, how could there be wounds? This was a well-planned murder. We demand the strictest punishment for all those involved,” he said.

As news of the arrests spread, locals in Barbaruah gathered outside the police station in protest, demanding swift justice and accountability. The incident has not only rattled the community but also stirred debate about rising juvenile involvement in heinous crimes and the role of familial betrayal.

Authorities have assured that all legal measures will be pursued, and more arrests may follow as the investigation deepens.