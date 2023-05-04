Kirandeep Kaur wife of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh has come to Dibrugarh to meet her husband in Dibrugarh Central Jail today, May 4.

Neeru Kalsi, (wife of Daljit Singh Kalsi) and his son Simarjeet (Sunny) Kalsi also reached Dibrugarh Central Jail today.

All three members entered Dibrugarh Central Jail to meet their respective relatives.

Earlier on April 27, a 12-member of the imprisoned Khalistani activist including two advocates arrived at the Central Jail in Dibrugarh.

Also Read: Assam: Family members of nine jailed Khalistani supporters meet inmates in Dibrugarh jail

Nine of the jailed Khalistani supporters of Waris Punjab De, one each of their family members are meeting them at the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

However, no member of the family of Amritpal Singh came to meet him today.

The SGPC-led team comprises two advocates each, Bhagwant Singh Sialka, advocate Simranjit Singh and another member respectively.

Following this, the security in the Dibrugarh Central Jail was increased because of the arrival of the family members of the imprisoned Khalistani activist. Additional forces of CPRF deployed outside the jail today.

Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), on April 27 said that the latter will challenge the board’s order at the High Court.

“We have arrived to meet the detainees and leave for Punjab after the family members of the detainees meet their respective kin. We will try to challenge whatever will be the board's order at the High Court,” he added.