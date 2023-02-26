A man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and son in Hatibondha locality in Udalguri district. The incident took place on the night of Shiva Ratri but came to light last Thursday. The deceased, identified as Haruram Nath, was reported missing since the night of the festival and his body was found floating in a nearby pond on Thursday.

According to a relative of the deceased, the victim's nephew, his aunt and cousin admitted to killing Haruram Nath but did not reveal the reason behind the murder. "They used sticks and a machete to kill him," the nephew told the media.

After the confession, the police lodged a case against the mother-son duo and arrested them on Sunday. The wife, Purnima Nath, and son, Mintu Nath, have been taken into custody.

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death. Udalguri Superintendent of Police, Supriya Das, stated that the preliminary investigation revealed that Haruram Nath was beaten to death with sticks and a machete, which the police have recovered. "The investigation is ongoing, and we have just made the arrests today. They have accepted that they have committed the crime, but let the investigation lead to its logical conclusion," Das added.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the area, and the police are investigating the motive behind the murder.