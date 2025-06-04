A wild buffalo that had been causing widespread panic across Tezpur for the past few days was found dead near the Polo Field area on Tuesday. The carcass was discovered following complaints from local residents about a strong odor, which led to a joint search operation by the Forest Department and local police.

The buffalo had gained notoriety after a violent rampage on June 2, during which it killed two individuals and left four others critically injured. Following the attack, the animal had been roaming freely through various localities in Tezpur, triggering fear and anxiety among the residents.

Forest officials confirmed that the carcass retrieval operation was successfully completed. Though the death of the wild animal has brought temporary relief to the public, several citizens have voiced dissatisfaction with the Forest Department’s preparedness and response to the crisis.

Concerns have been raised about the lack of timely tracking and containment of the animal, which had ample opportunity to traverse populated areas unchecked. Locals are now demanding stronger preventive measures, including improved monitoring, early detection systems, and quicker intervention strategies for handling similar wildlife intrusions in the future.

Residents have also called upon both the Forest Department and the district administration to increase vigilance and coordination to prevent a repeat of such tragic incidents.