A wild elephant calf was found dead in Killing village on the outskirts of Kaziranga National Park under Nagaon's Jakhalabandha forest on October 16.

The elephant calf about four years old is suspected to have died in a wild elephant fight.

Medini Gogoi, a forest beat officer under Kaziranga National Park, while speaking to the media said, “After receiving news of a 4-5-year-old elephant calf’s death, I and my team reached here to recover the carcass of the elephant calf. The cause of death has still not yet been ascertained though we have informed one vet doctor who after conducting the post-mortem will be about to confirm the real cause behind the calf’s death. The calf’s body was recovered near the national highway in Killing village.”

It needs mention here that an elephant died on October 12 after being hit by a speeding Rajdhani express. After struggling for about more than 40 hours, the wild elephant couldn’t bear the pain and succumbed to his injuries.

A team of doctors was supposed to reach Kaziranga for her treatment on October 11.

On the other hand, locals alleged that the death of the elephant was a result of late rescue operations and treatment.