Assam: Wild elephant electrocuted after coming in contact with transformer in Sonitpur's Chariduar

A wild elephant died after being electrocuted in Assam's Sonitpur district on June 18.

According to reports, the elephant had strayed out of the Balipara Reserve Forest in search of food during the night when it came into contact with a transformer at Chariduar.

The animal reportedly suffered a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Forest officials reached the area after being informed of the incident and initiated necessary procedures. The exact circumstances leading to the electrocution are being investigated.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing human-elephant conflict in areas adjoining forest habitats, where elephants frequently venture into human settlements in search of food.