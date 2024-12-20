A wild elephant died due to electrocution after coming in contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension power line hanging low in a forest area in Assam's Dibrugarh district, an official said on Friday.

The incident happened at Madhupur Parolinguri, a forest village, where herds of wild elephants often cross the area, Dibrugarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) B V Sandeep said.

"We have conducted an autopsy and after examining all aspects, the dead elephant was buried in the presence of locals,' he said.



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A section of locals, however, alleged that the power line has been precariously suspended for over two years, posing a significant threat to both humans and wildlife.

They also claimed that despite numerous complaints to the authorities concerned, no corrective measures were taken to rectify the issue.