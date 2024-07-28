A wild elephant was found dead on Sunday, July 28 afternoon in the Bhim Pather area under the Digboi Forest Range Office, sparking significant concern among local residents.

According to locals, the elephant had been wandering in the Bhim Pather area for several days in search of food. The sudden death of the animal has left residents alarmed and questioning the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We are unaware of the reason for the elephant's death. Whenever elephants are spotted in the area, we inform the forest officials and staff, but they usually arrive late and merely assess the situation as part of their duty," said a local resident of Bhim Pather.

Residents have expressed frustration with the authorities, particularly the Margherita Sub-Divisional Administration and the Digboi Municipal Board, for failing to install street lights in areas frequented by wild elephants. These pachyderms regularly enter nearby residential areas in search of food, posing a threat to life and property.

Debojit Moran, a noted environmentalist and general secretary of the Green Bud Society (NGO) Assam, highlighted the issues caused by the sudden shutdown of the Golai and Bogapani Elephant Corridors, the largest in Asia. The closure has made it difficult for elephants to move freely, leading them to enter residential and nearby forest reserve areas in search of food.

"The sudden death of the wild elephant in Bhim Pather raises several questions. It could be due to electrocution or food poisoning. We appeal to T. C. Ranjith Ram, Divisional Forest Officer of Digboi, to conduct a proper inquiry into the incident. Just a few days ago, another wild elephant was found dead in Seema Pather village under the Margherita West Range Forest Office," said Moran.

The community and environmental activists are calling for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the elephant's death and to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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