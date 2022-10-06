An adult wild elephant on October 6 was found dead in the Anandbazar area of Assam’s Goalpara district.

The Locals found the carcass of the wild elephant lying in a paddy field.

According to sources, a large herd of wild elephants came out in the paddy fields in search of food on the night of October 5.

The wild elephant did not succumb to any injuries but the Goalpara forest officials suspect that the elephant died of food poisoning.

“Nobody knows what happened to the elephant. We have been informing the forest department of our difficulties since a herd of wild elephants has ruined our paddy crops. More than 20 elephants have sought refuge in our neighbourhood for more than a week, but the forest department has not investigated the situation yet”, a local alleged.

“We were all so preoccupied with the Puja celebrations yesterday that we didn't see the dead elephant. But this morning, while I was checking my paddy fields had been destroyed, I noticed an elephant laying in the field”, the local further added.

“We came here to investigate the elephant's death after the villagers notified us. We contacted veterinary doctors to investigate the situation, and we will be able to share additional information after that”, a forest official informed.

In a similar incident on October 5, an adult wild elephant was electrocuted after coming into touch with a live electrical line in the Sanfan forest area near Gossaigaon town in Kokrajhar district.