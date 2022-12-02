A herd of wild elephants was seen roaming freely in a paddy field in Samaguri village in the Nagaon district of Assam on December 1.

The wild elephants believed to have migrated from the forest in search of food entered the paddy field and destroyed crops causing huge losses to the farmers.

Although forest officials are taking measures to curb the elephant menace the elephants tend to stray into human habitation since agricultural products such as paddy, and sugarcanes attract elephants.

Scarcity of food and shelter also drives the wild animals to venture into human habitations and the elephants not only damage crops and paddy fields but even attack human beings and destroy houses.

Earlier on November 2022, a herd of nearly 100 wild elephants went on a rampage in a village near Samaguri in the Nagaon district destroying at least one house and the paddy crop.

The paddy field of the village was also severely damaged by the herd of elephants.

Meanwhile, the locals have alleged that Forest Department officials not paying attention though they know the area has frequently witnessed man-elephant conflicts.

Wild elephants have caused widespread damage in the Nagaon district. Many villagers were also killed while trying to escape the elephant attack.