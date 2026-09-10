Assam: Wild elephant spotted in Numaligarh with tyre around its neck, locals raise concerns

A bizarre image was captured in Assam’s Numaligarh of a wild elephant roaming with a tractor tyre lodged around its neck in the Bakial area, creating concern among local residents.

The elephant was reportedly seen moving through a tea garden in Bakial with the tyre tightly stuck around its neck. Locals suspect that the tyre may have become lodged while the animal was moving through the area in search of food.

Photographs of the elephant have been captured by local residents, bringing attention to the unusual incident.

The incident has also raised concerns about the growing interaction between wildlife and human settlements, particularly in areas frequented by wild elephants.

Further details regarding the elephant’s condition and whether forest officials have initiated efforts to remove the tyre were not immediately available.