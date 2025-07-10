Assam: Wild elephant tramples man, minor son to death in Goalpara

A man and his minor son lost their lives in a wild elephant attack late Wednesday night in Kashibari village under the Lakhipur Forest Division in Goalpara district, Assam.

The deceased have been identified as Loskar Rabha, a temporary assistant forest official, and his son Rupsagar Rabha. According to forest department sources, the duo was on duty in the Lakhipur range when they were fatally attacked by a herd of wild elephants that had been roaming the region for nearly a week.

The elephant herd—estimated to consist of around 40 individuals—had reportedly been sheltering in various parts of the Lakhipur Regional Forest Division for the past six days. The animals frequently ventured into farmlands during the daytime, feeding on standing crops and damaging agricultural fields, causing widespread panic among local villagers.

Residents of Lakhipur, living under constant fear, had been unable to sleep peacefully for days. The fatal encounter occurred when the elephants, likely in search of food, strayed into inhabited areas late at night. The sudden and violent attack left both father and son dead on the spot.

The tragic deaths of the man and his minor son has shocked the residents, plunging the local community into mourning. Forest authorities are expected to assess the situation and implement conflict mitigation strategies to prevent further casualties.