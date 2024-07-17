Wild elephants vandalized a house at Niz Makum village under Margherita West Forest range office of Digboi Forest Division.

The straying of wild elephants into residential areas under the Margherita sub-division of the Tinsukia district is common. Regular incidents of house vandalism and trampling of people have created fear among the residents.

However, the Margherita sub-divisional administration, the Divisional Forest Officer of Digboi Forest Division, and the Tinsukia District Administration have failed to control the man-elephant conflict.



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On Tuesday midnight, two Adivasi couples, Choka Munda and Moni Munda, were sleeping when two wild elephants entered their area, vandalized their house completely, and ate all their grains.

Moni Munda stated that it has become common for wild elephants to enter their village, vandalize houses, and eat whatever they find.

A local resident of Niz Makum village mentioned that the Margherita west forest range officer and staff rarely come to the village to prevent wild elephants from entering residential areas and take necessary steps.