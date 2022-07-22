Panic struck the residents of Barangajuli and Badlapara tea garden area of Bhergaon in Udalguri district, after a herd of 150-200 elephants came out of the forest and took shelter near the human settlement.

The large herd of elephants came out of the forest in search of food and took shelter in the garden area during the day time.

Later at night, the elephants enter the residential area and unleash terror by destroying hutments, residential settlements, attack people with few even receiving serious injuries.

The herd of elephants entered No 2, Dimakuchi village during the night time and destroyed many houses including farm crops. Distressed residents escape from their houses to protect from themselves from the advancing herd of wild elephants.

On the other hand, one Sanjay Deka’s family in Bagarital village, survived the elephant attack by a whisker when the entire family woke up on the nick of time and managed to escape from the house.

Locals have alleged that even after informing the forest department of the wild elephant attack, no action was taken on their behalf to chase away the elephants.

This year, seven people were killed in elephant attacks in different parts of Bhergaon while 4 wild elephants died due to various reasons.