Wild elephant menace and terror continue across Goalpara district as jumbos raided a human settlement on November 17 and destroyed Anganwadi Centre in the district.

The wild elephants had come out of the forest in search of food and broke the Hajongpara Anganwadi centre in the east hills of West Matia in Goalpara district.

As per reports, the Anganwadi center was completely destroyed as these jumbos created a nuisance.

Two days ago, a wild elephant herd had killed the mother and son in Matia and later a government pig farm was demolished and ransacked by them.

On November 1, hundreds of paddy fields in the Numaligarh area of Assam’s Golaghat district were severely damaged after a herd of elephants from the Morongi area attacked the fields.

Farmers in the affected areas had claimed that they suffered significant losses as a result of the destruction of paddy fields and other plantations as some elephants allegedly attacked the fields, causing huge losses to them.

The normal life of Teliya Gaon, Miripathaar, Dholakachari, Purajanghal, Folongi, Habigaon, Udayan, Akhoifutia, Harorgaon, Haldhibari are being heavily affected owing to the nuisance caused by the elephant herds over a month.

The locals also alleged that the forest department personnel have turned deaf ears despite repeated reports following which the people of the area are terrified.

According to the sources, this huge herd of elephants comes at the time of harvesting and creates a nuisance in different places till the time of harvest.