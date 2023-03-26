In a tragic incident, a herd of wild elephants trampled a seven-year-old child to death in Assam’s Goreswar on March 26.

Wild elephants were running rampage in Goreswar, causing massive trouble for the people as there has been increasing reports of human-elephant conflict in the region, resulting in loss of lives.

As per initial reports, another minor girl sustained injuries while trying to escape from the approaching herd of wild elephants.

According to information, wild elephants charged at the residence of one Chandra Daimary, leaving his house in a pile of rubble, trampling his seven-year-old daughter to death and grievously injuring his other minor daughter.

Meanwhile, the injured daughter of Chandra Daimary has been rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati in a critical condition.

There has been an unprecedented rise in cases of man-elephant conflict in Assam amid a loss of natural habitat.

Earlier, a wild elephant on March 21 night mauled a person to death in Kaliabor town of Nagaon district in Assam.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Mohan Teron, a resident of Bamuni Kathal Sang.

The incident took place after Teron was returning home on a cycle and he was suddenly attacked by the wild elephant which resulted in his death.

Also read : Assam: Wild elephant mauls 40-year-old man to death in Kaliabor