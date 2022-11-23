A wildlife biologist from Assam, Dr Purnima Devi Barman, who is leading India's “Hargila Army,” an all-female movement protecting the Greater Adjutant Stork from extinction, has been conferred the highest environmental honour of the United Nations (UN), 'Champions of the Earth', for the year 2022.

The United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) was announced on November 23.

The renowned wildlife activist is known for her work in conserving the greater adjutant stork and has bagged the award alongside four others from different nations.

Know as "Hargila Baidew" (Stork Sister), a Green Oscar winner, Dr Purnima Devi Barman, has been fighting for the survival of the Greatest Adjutant Stork for almost two decades by founding an all-woman grassroots conservationist group.

Women in the organisation, in particular, manufacture and sell textiles with Greatest Adjutant Stork designs, helping to increase awareness about the species while also establishing their own financial independence.

The UN Environment Programme's Champions of the Earth award recognises people and organisations whose activities have a transformational influence on the environment.

The yearly Champions of the Earth award is the highest environmental honour bestowed by the United Nations. It honours great leaders from government, public society, and business.