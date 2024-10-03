Chirang police arrested a 34-year-old man, Taijuddin Sheikh, for allegedly selling illegal wildlife body parts. The operation took place in Ballimari under the jurisdiction of the Panbari Police Station.

During the raid at Sheikh's residence, law enforcement officials seized two tiger teeth and a set of deer antlers, highlighting the ongoing issue of wildlife smuggling in the region. Authorities are intensifying their efforts to combat the illegal wildlife trade, which poses a serious threat to endangered species and biodiversity.

The arrested individual has been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, with investigations ongoing to uncover potential networks involved in the trafficking of wildlife parts. Police officials are urging the public to report any suspicious activities related to wildlife trade to help preserve the region's natural heritage.

Earlier on May , 2024, the Assam Forest Department, in collaboration with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and local police, busted an illegal animal body parts trade racket in Assam’s Sonitpur district. One suspected rhino poacher, identified as Hanif Ali, was arrested from the Bharali Chapori area of Jamugurihat on Thursday evening. Officials reported the recovery of various animal body parts, including a rhino horn.

B. Piraisoodan, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Western Assam Wildlife Division, stated that they acted on a tip-off regarding the illegal trade of animal body parts. "There were two other poachers and illegal traders, but they managed to flee. We have recovered animal body parts and other evidence. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend them," Piraisoodan added.