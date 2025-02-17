A wildlife smuggler was arrested in the Moran area of Dibrugarh, Assam with body parts of a leopard, officials said on February 17.

Wildlife officials from Headquarters Preventive Unit, Shillong launched an operation acting on specific inputs received on wildlife trade and set up a checkpoint at Moran.

The suspected smuggler, who was held following a chase, was travelling in a two-wheeler the next day, an officer of the Headquarters Preventive Unit told PTI.

The suspect, carrying two bags on his two-wheeler, tried to flee into the open field, while officials chased and arrested him, the officer said.

The smuggler had left the bags and the two-wheeler on the spot.

A leopard skin was found inside one bag, while the animal's bones were found inside the other one, the officer said.

The leopard (Panthera pardus) is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which provides the highest level of protection to the species, recognising its critical conservation status.

The animal's skin and bones were seized.