Assam wildlife tourism season begins as Manas reopens; Kaziranga, Pobitora to follow

Assam’s major wildlife destinations are reopening in phases for the new tourism season, with Manas National Park reopening to visitors on October 2, followed by Kaziranga National Park on October 3 and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on October 13.

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced the reopening schedule in a social media post on Friday, marking the beginning of the state’s annual wildlife tourism season after the monsoon closure.

The parks and wildlife sanctuaries are generally closed during the monsoon months and reopen as weather and field conditions become suitable for tourism.

Manas National Park, spread across Assam’s Baksa and Chirang districts, reopened on October 2. Kaziranga National Park, which spans the districts of Golaghat and Nagaon and extends into parts of Biswanath and Sonitpur, will welcome tourists from October 3.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district is scheduled to reopen on October 13.

“With the monsoon giving way to a new tourism season, Assam is ready to welcome visitors back to some of its most iconic wildlife destinations,” Baruah said in his social media post.

The reopening comes after a strong visitor turnout at the state’s wildlife destinations during the 2025-26 tourism season.

Kaziranga recorded 4,68,147 visitors in 2025-26, compared with 4,06,564 in the previous season, registering an increase of more than 15 per cent. Of the total visitors last season, 4,37,673 were Indian tourists and 30,474 were foreign nationals.

Visitor numbers at Kaziranga have increased substantially over the past decade, rising from around 1.55 lakh. Foreign tourist arrivals also increased from 17,693 to 30,474 in the latest season.

Manas National Park recorded 63,723 visitors in 2025-26, compared with 52,962 in 2021-22, representing an increase of more than 20 per cent over four years. The park received 58,772 Indian visitors and 4,951 foreign tourists during the 2025-26 season.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary recorded 35,371 visitors in 2025-26, nearly three per cent higher than the previous season.

The reopening of the three destinations is expected to mark the start of another tourist season for Assam’s wildlife circuit, which attracts both domestic and international visitors.