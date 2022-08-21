Continuing its retort against AASU and other organizations who are protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, Pradip Dutta Roy, the founder president of All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students Association (ACKHSA) and chief convener of Barak Democratic Front (BDF) said that Assam will witness a division into three parts if the CAA protest is not stopped.

“There will be political and territorial splits if different pressure groups don’t stop opposing the Act immediately,” said Dutta Roy, speaking exclusively to India Today NE.

Dutta Roy claimed that he has been in conversation with the Bodo as well as the Karbi organization, who too stand in favour of the ACKHSA. In fact, the ACKHSA has been demanding for a Union Territory status of Barak Valley. Roy further added, “The Bodos and Karbis too have been demanding for a separate statehood. If AASU and its supporting organizations don’t stop the agitation against CAA, then we the people of ACKHSA at Barak Valley will begin our protest demanding statehood which will ultimately lead to division of Assam into three parts.”

Pradeep Dutta Roy, via a press statement mentions that both the 'Bongal Kheda' movement of the 1980s and the current anti-CAA movement were aimed at Bengali Hindus, regardless of Muslims. He stated further in the communiqué, “It is unfortunate that the central government is patronizing these radical nationalist organizations for their own interests. Three years have passed since the passing of the Citizenship Act in the parliament, why is this process not being implemented till date? Why the delay?”

Dutta Roy added that this BJP party is completely anti-Bengali. “Otherwise, where the Prime Minister himself assured that all the detention camps in the state will be demolished, how come their government has built a new detention camp in Goalpara?”

The BDF Chief Convener further added that in the last six years of BJP rule, the party has done nothing for the Bengali Hindus of the state. Additionally he states that the people of Barak Valley supports Minister Pijush Hazarika’s call to the organizations to call off the CAA movement, but if the movement is not called off then, the people of the Barak will be forced to begin a protest in support of CAA.

After a lull of two years due to the Covid pandemic, the Northeast Students Organisation (NESO) staged a protest across the region against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Many states witnessed sit-in demonstrations, protests across the Northeast region with multiple demands such as Inner Line Permit (ILP), Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act being raised by the protesters.