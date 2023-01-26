Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking at the 74th Republic Day celebrations held at Veterinary Field, Khanapara on Thursday, January 26, said that complete peace will return to Assam only after banned armed militant group United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent)’s Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah comes for a proper discussion with the government.



Urging ULFA-I cadres and other rebel groups to return back to the mainstream and work towards the development of the state and the nation, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the period when Paresh Baruah took up arms and formed the rebel group and the state now has come afar in the path of widespread development. “There is a vast difference between the present Assam and the period when ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah took up arms and formed the rebel group. The state has developed widely in terms of economically, socially and technologically. I urge all the cadres of ULFA-I to join the mainstream and work together towards the development of the state and bring peace”.



It needs mention here, the faction of the ULFA (I) led by fugitive ‘commander-in-chief’ Paresh Baruah on January 21 reiterated that he will not kneel down before the Government and said it was not at all interested in composite dialouge with Government of India and vowed to continue with its revolution till it achieved its avowed goal of restoration of sovereignty of Assam.



Paresh Baruah said that ULFA (I) is ready for referendum on sovereignty issue and only indigenous Assamese speaking people should participate in the dialouge.



Notably, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 20 said that Assam government is directly or indirectly in touch with the ULFA (I) leadership to bring them to the negotiation table.



Chief Minister Sarma said that efforts are on to bring ULFA (I) led by Paresh Baruah to talks with the government.“We have told people about the issues we have with ULFA. However, despite that, we are directly and indirectly in touch with the ULFA (I) leadership. I am hopeful of resolving this issue within this (five-year) tenure,” Sarma said.



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