‘Assam will never become another Nepal’: Himanta Biswa Sarma vows to protect state’s identity

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly rejected comparisons between his state and Nepal, declaring that Assam will maintain its distinct identity whilst providing employment opportunities to lakhs of young people.

Speaking at an appointment letter distribution ceremony on November 9, where 1.5 lakh youth received government jobs, Sarma directly addressed critics who have drawn parallels between Assam and Nepal's political trajectory.

"Our Assam is not Nepal. Assam is Assam," the chief minister stated, questioning the outcomes of Nepal's political upheaval. He challenged whether Nepal's street protests had generated government employment for millions or rebuilt its damaged infrastructure, asking pointedly: "After the so-called revolution in Nepal, did a university like Takshashila arise there?"

The chief minister emphasised that the current job distribution would not have been possible had Assam followed a different political path four years ago. He argued that 1.5 lakh young people are now able to "fulfil their duties towards their parents" due to the state government's policies.

Sarma made an unambiguous promise to those advocating for Nepal-style political changes: "As long as I live, I will never let Assam become another Nepal." He added: "You cannot make Assam into Nepal as long as Himanta Biswa Sarma is alive."

Looking ahead, the chief minister announced ambitious plans to double employment generation, stating: "Next time, we will give jobs to 3 lakh young men and women."

In concluding his address, Sarma invoked Assam's cultural and historical icons rather than external models. "Assam doesn't look toward Nepal. Assam looks towards Kamaikha, towards Srimad Shankar Dev, towards Lachit Borphukan," he declared, referencing the revered Kamakhya temple, the 15th-century Vaishnavite saint, and the legendary Ahom general.

The mass appointment exercise represents one of the largest single-day job distributions in the state's recent history.