Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 28 announced that soon Guwahati will have the largest lake at Silsako.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "A spectacular model of the proposed Silsako lake has been designed and it will add to the scenic grandeur & ease the perennial artificial flooding in Guwahati."

It is to be mentioned here that on February 27, authorities in Guwahati evicted some 300 families of indigenous people and razed two temples as part of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government’s ongoing drive against the encroachment of government land in Assam.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma's government evicts 300 families, demolishes two temples in Guwahati

At least 1,000 police personnel were deployed at Guwahati’s Silsako Beel to clear out around 132 acres of land from alleged encroachers. A temple dedicated to the goddess Durga and one to Lord Shiva was also pulled down.



The drive, conducted by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), has predictably caused discontent.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma government has been carrying out eviction drives in various parts of Assam since assuming power in May 2021. Over the past three months, some major eviction exercises have been conducted wherein temples, mosques and madrassas have also been pulled down.