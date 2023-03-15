Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 15 said that the state is maintaining the Debt-to-GDP ratio at 23 per cent and it witnessing a solid economy.

Sarma said this while addressing the house at the Assam Legislative Assembly, where he also spoke on various issues.

"The RBI has asked us to take a loan amount of Rs 22,000 crore but we have said that we can manage it with Rs 19,000 crore," said CM Sarma.

The Assam CM also remarked that if the BJP-led government in Assam is given three years of time, it will surpass Punjab's GDP.

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"In Indian ranking, in terms of GDP Assam stands at 17 per cent and Punjab is at 16 per cent and we have overtaken Chattisgarh and Chandigarh and now we are chasing Punjab."

Punjab is at around Rs 6,80,000 crore and Assam will be at Rs 5,5,000 crore within three years the state of Assam will overtake Punjab, said CM Sarma.

Assam's GDP is to touch Rs 4,93,000 crore and for the year 2022-23, the state government has projected the GDP at Rs 5,5,000 crore.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that for the financial year 2021-22, the per capita growth of the state stands at 18.26 per cent whereas India's per capita growth stands at 14.24 per cent.

Speaking on the per capita income, the Assam CM said that in the last year, India's per capita income was 14 per cent while for Assam it has been 17 per cent growth.

Further, the chief minister asserted that till last year, Assam was dependent on the Centre's fund for paying out the state government's salary but now the state government is self-dependent to pay out the salaries for all 12 months on the 1st of every month.

Speaking on the Dearness Allowances, the CM said that the allowance of the Centre is at par with the state government but West Bengal is still lagging behind to match it.



