As winter knocks the doors of Assam’s weather canton, winged guests have been making a bee line to the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district.

Traversing thousands of miles during the winter season from Europe and the Himalayan region, migratory birds have been flying to this wildlife sanctuary in Assam.

The wildlife sanctuary is currently home to thousands of migratory birds.

Every winter, the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, which also houses the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, becomes home to a large number of migratory birds from Siberia, Europe, and the Himalayan foothills.

Numerous types of migratory birds have arrived at the wildlife sanctuary, and tourists are now swarming in to see them in large numbers. Indian and foreign tourists have flocked to the sanctuary to observe these birds.

Most birds begin their migration from northern summer breeding grounds to southern wintering grounds. On the other hand, height, which causes birds to migrate to high altitudes in the summer and to lowlands in the winter, also has a big impact on how the birds migrate.

Additionally, those birds' ideal anatomy and physiology allow them to soar so far and high. Migratory birds lose a significant amount of body weight while on their lengthy flight. They prefer to stop frequently along the way to rest and eat in order to stay healthy and ready to reach the next location.

Also read : Arunachal’s D'Ering Wildlife Sanctuary regaining its lost glory by the advent of winged visitors