The ever busy roads of Guwahati turned into revelers paradise on March 8 as people both young and old stepped out to celebrate the festival of colours - Holi.

People from all age groups, especially teenagers, were involved in merry making. Despite the interplay of the sun and cloud, Holi enthusiasts enjoyed the festival to the fullest. They were applying various types of powdered colours on each other.

The colour of the air soon turned pink to green to blue to bright yellow, making the surroundings look like a massive colourful dome. The festival, which is generally regarded as one of the biggest festivals of the Hindus, was celebrated with great fanfare across the state.

Grudges, animosity, and resentment are forgotten in the day's celebratory atmosphere. The state was already buzzing with the various Holi songs from the early hours..

Yet, the officials on duty on this festive day, checked on the trouble makers and kept incidents at bay.

Traffic police personnel were checking out for drunk drivers if any on the occasion of Holi, so as to prevent any mishap.

Holi enthusiasts gathered at Fancy Bazaar, Guwahati and splashed vibrant colours on each other and grooved to the beats of Holi songs.

People also participated in community feasting, with stalls laid out on the streets, loaded with mouth watering munchies.

Like the previous years, Fancy Bazaar in Guwahati saw a massive gathering, as the streets now begin to clear out, leaving behind a trail of colours, fun, and memories.

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