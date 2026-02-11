Assam: With elections near, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania signals readiness to serve Boko–Chhaygaon constituency

Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor and BJP leader Mrigen Sarania on Wednesday, February 11, visited the historic Sri Sri Barbishnu Aatar Than at Chamaria Satra in Assam’s Kamrup district, seeking blessings as political activity gathers momentum ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The revered Dakshinkuliya Sri Sri Barbishnu Aatar Than, located in the Boko–Chhaygaon Assembly constituency, holds significant religious and cultural importance within Assam’s Vaishnavite tradition. During his visit, Sarania offered prayers at the shrine and interacted with devotees and members of the monastic community.

The visit comes at a time when political mobilisation has intensified in the Boko–Chhaygaon constituency, which has recently been reconstituted and reserved for Scheduled Tribes following the delimitation exercise. Sarania is widely regarded as a potential BJP candidate for the seat and has been actively engaging with local residents through meetings and public interactions across the constituency.

Speaking to reporters after receiving blessings at the satra, Sarania said he remains committed to serving the people if entrusted with the responsibility by his party.

“I am a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party. If the party gives me the opportunity to serve this constituency, I am fully committed to working for the people. Whether I am given the chance or not is for the party to decide,” he said.