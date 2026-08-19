Assam withdraws 14-day joining deadline for teachers engaged in census duty

The Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam has withdrawn the stipulated 14-day joining deadline for teachers engaged or deployed in Census duties following intra-district and inter-district mutual transfers.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate on August 19, teachers who are not engaged in Census duty will have to join their respective new places of posting within the stipulated period prescribed under the terms and conditions of their transfer orders.

However, the 14-day period mentioned under Point No. 1 of the terms and conditions has been withdrawn for teachers who are engaged or deployed in Census duties.

The notification was issued in continuation of the intra-district mutual transfer and inter-district mutual transfer orders issued through the Teacher Transfer Management System (TTMS) on August 10, 2026.

The Directorate clarified that all other terms and conditions of the respective transfer orders will remain unchanged.

The notification was issued by Suranjana Senapati, ACS, Director of Elementary Education, Assam.