Assam has registered a decline of 5.95 per cent in school enrolment, with a total of 70,95,759 students registering this year as against 75,44,956 for 2022-23, said Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

According to the Student Database Management Information System (SDMIS), there has been a shortfall of 4,49,197 students compared to the previous year, he told reporters here.

Officials concerned have been asked to verify and analyse the reasons behind the decline in enrolment, the minister said.

Also Read: Assam: Amid rising temperatures school authorities lure students with chocolates to attend classes

Assam's total student enrolment for the year 2022-23 is 70,95,759, a decline of 4,49,197 from 75,44,956 in 2021-22. This decline is not due to dropout but other specific reasons as given below. @CMOfficeAssam @SchoolEdnAssam @Samagra_Assam pic.twitter.com/XUhmWv0IIp — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 12, 2023

Some reasons cited by the district officials include students taking admission in other private schools not registered on the UDISE portal, clearing duplicate enrolment from the database, and migration, Pegu added.

Earlier, amid rising temperatures in the state, the schools in the state have been recording low attendance, said an authority of an educational institute on June 7.

"As the timetable of the schools has been changed by the district administration due to rising temperature. We are strictly following it. Yet the number of school children basically in the lower section very few," Fani Bhusan Sarma, Director, Watsalaya Public School told India Today NE over the phone.

"We are trying to attract children by distributing chocolates in classes. The morning assembly has been suspended. We are very careful. " Sarma added.