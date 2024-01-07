In an announcement at the 4th Central General Meeting of Akhil Asom Kalwar Samaj, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed a remarkable decline in crime rates in the state. Sarma stated that the number of police cases related to crime had reduced from 1.5 lakhs in 2022 to a notable 60,000 in 2023, marking a 50 per cent decrease. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Assam's crime graph would hit zero by 2024, creating an environment where nobody would dare to engage in criminal activities.

Addressing the gathering at Bhotpara Stadium in Dhekiajuli, Sarma credited the development and peace in Assam to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the transformation of various regions, including Bodoland, Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong into peaceful areas stating the absence of incidents like bomb blasts and firing in Upper Assam since the advent of Modi's rule.

Sarma recounted the historic achievement of Assam in 2023, where no terrorist incidents, no casualties among security personnel and no city-wide shutdowns occurred. He attributed this state of peace to Prime Minister Modi and the cooperation of various communities.

Furthermore, Sarma urged the Kalwar Samaj people to actively participate in Assam's development. He outlined the progress made in the state, including the successful talks with ULFA resulting in a peace accord. The Chief Minister also praised the efforts in combating issues such as drug trafficking, cultural disruptions and deforestation, mentioning the eviction of 68,000 hectares of land over the past three years.

Acknowledging the historical significance of Dhekiajuli, referred to as "Shahid Nagari" due to its association with freedom fighters, Sarma expressed gratitude for being invited to the event. He highlighted the deep connection between Uttar Pradesh and Assam stating the contributions of Kalwar Samaj to the country and even to the construction of the largest temple in Cambodia.

Sarma encouraged the Hindi-speaking people in Assam to take pride in being Assamese and Indians. He urged them to contribute to the growth of Assam and support the vision of a New India presented by Prime Minister Modi. Sarma expressed confidence in Modi's leadership, suggesting that if he ruled for another ten years, India would surpass both America and China, emerging as a global leader. The Chief Minister urged everyone to unite for the upcoming elections and reelect Modi, envisioning a Vishwa Guru Bharat under his continued leadership.