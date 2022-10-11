Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Bhupen Borah remarked that at the time when employees were deprived of their salary, employees of ASTC committed suicide, and the terror of secret killings, under the leadership of Late Tarun Gogoi the state witnessed peace and prosperity.

Slamming the state government, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, Bhupen Borah, on October 11 added that the state unit will establish a river research centre in allocated land in order to tackle the flood menace in the state if voted to power.

"I assure the people of Assam that in our party manifesto, in writing that if our party comes to power, out of the top 10 things one will be to establish a river research centre in allocated land along with the photo of AICC chief," he added.

"All we want is flood-free Assam and for which the public has already voted 4 times, if the BJP wants to see the progressive Assam, then I urge the Assam chief minister to visit the Hatigaon High School Road in Guwahati", he added.

On the other hand, responding to a question, wherein, BJP has alleged that Borah will be invalid and the saffron party will rule the state for the next 30 years, he said, "Who has seen tomorrow, you have seen Karnataka chief minister, BS Yediyurappa as well as Tripura's Biplab Kumar Deb what happened."

Borah also stated that after getting air-conditioned rooms and ministerial cars one must not show attitude.

"We have seen such politicians with attitude earlier also", he added.

"We want each and every person from Assam to be free from flood and all the educated people know if we want a flood-free Assam, proper planning is required", he added.

Borah also alleged that BJP is also for breaking the society in the name of caste, language, and religion, however, Congress on the other hand is uniting the society.

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