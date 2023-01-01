Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1 said that the state has witnessed a significant decrease in cases of rhino poaching and road accidents in the last one year.

He said this during an interaction with media personnel of various print, digital and electronic media on the first day of New Year.

“2022 was a landmark year, probably after 25 years not a single case of rhino poaching was reported whether it be in Kaziranga, Orang, Manas or Pobitora National Parks. There has been a significant decrease in cases of rhino poaching although there have been remote cases of one or two incidents”, CM Sarma added.

In yet another progressive initiative undertaken by the state government, there has been a significant decrease in accidents in the state, especially on December 31 and January 1.

Compared to previous years where there have been reports of 50 deaths due to road accidents, last year the number came down to 15.

Unfortunately, yesterday that is December 31, 2022, Cachar reported three deaths, Golaghat 1, Tinsukia 1 and one dead in Dhemaji.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is optimistic that with continued efforts of the administration and cooperation of the people, cases of road accidents will decrease to zero in the coming years.

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