Road accident fatalities in Assam have seen a significant reduction, thanks to stringent road safety measures.

The state has witnessed a consistent and substantial decrease in road accident deaths recently.

Data shows a remarkable 22 per cent decline in fatalities from January to April 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

Taking to his X handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Due to our relentless efforts to enforce road safety measures, fatalities due to road accidents have come down drastically and consistently in the recent past. There has been an overall decline of 22% in road accident fatalities from Jan-Apr '23 to Jan-Apr '24."



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Earlier on April 6, a road accident took place in Sarubhagia of Jakhalabandha, under Nagaon district. It involved a head-on collision between a gas-laden tanker and an Artiga vehicle.

The collision resulted in the death of the Artiga vehicle's driver, identified as Avijit Saikia from Jorhat.

The collision led to the immediate fatality of Avijit Saikia who was the driver of the Artiga. The accident also left 2 others injured, with 1 woman sustaining critical injuries.