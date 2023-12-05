Making huge strides in crime reduction in the state, Assam has witnessed a massive drop in crime rate by 50 per cent since 2021 according to National Crime Records Bureau report.

Informing the same, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X (earlier Twitter), "The latest NCRB report suggests overall crime in Assam has reduced by nearly 50% since 2021. Our efforts in transparent recruitment and investments in SMART policing is bearing fruit. We will not rest till Assam is crime free".

CM Sarma has attributed the huge drop in crime rate to smart policing through fast paced and transparent police recruitment by the state government.

The NCRB report states that crime rate (per lakh population) has reduced from earlier 341 to 194.2, while the IPC special and Local Laws (SLL) has reduced from its earlier 1,33,239 to 68,937.

Also read : Supreme Court hears petitions on Constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act