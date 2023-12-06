The National Crime Records Bureau in its latest report has highlighted the crime rate for all states in which Assam has witnessed a drastic drop in crime rate by 50 per cent since 2021.

A significant drop has been also witnessed in crime rates against women and children, reflecting the state government's commitment to tackle crime through several reforms in policing. Taking to platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "The astounding fall in Assam’s crime rates against women and children is a reflection of our strictest actions against whosoever is involved in such cases".

CM Sarma also shared the figures of 2022 as mentioned by the NCRB report showing the drop in number of crime cases against women and children.

As mentioned in the report by NCRB, Assam resgistered 29,046 cases of crime against women in 2021 while the figures dropped drastically in 2022 which saw 14,148 cases being registered.

A total of 5,282 cases of crime against children was registered in 2021 while the same dropped in 2022 which saw a total of 4,084 cases being registered. Additionally, cases of human trafficking too dropped from its earlier 203 cases in 2021 to 140 cases being registered in 2022.

Surprisingly, Cases of corruption registered in Assam have witnessed a sharp increase in 2022 in comparison to the two previous years, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released on Monday.

The state reported 57 cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act and related sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) this year, while the number was 16 both in 2020 and 2021. However, nearly 95 per cent of the 57 cases remained pending before the courts at the end of last year.

Among those registered last year, 50 were trap cases in which government officials were caught red-handed while accepting bribes. The other cases pertained to disproportionate assets (four cases) and criminal misconduct (three cases).

Also read : Assam records jump in corruption-related cases, reveals NCRB data