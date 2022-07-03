After a lull or more than three months, Assam is witnessing a sudden upsurge in the number of Covid cases with 587 new cases reported since June 19.

During this period, Kamrup Metro, comprising primarily of Guwahati cirty, reported 444 cases alone.

As per the National Health Mission Bulletin, the positivity rate has increased to 7.84 percent on Friday against the previous day’s 7.54 per cent.

Covid infections have resurfaced at an alarming rate in the state. Despite the increase in infection, the state health department is yet to implement any safety measures.

Several people have been infected by Covid-19 in Guwahati, but no specific information about the infection has been made public, said reports.

Despite the surge, the state government has suspended the Covid-19 test at government hospitals for unknown reasons. The resulting trend of the health department's failure to focus on the Covid-test is feared to take a terrible turn if cases continue to rise in an unprecedented rate.

The situation has now deteriorated to the point where work in several departments at the ‘Janata Bhawan’ have come to a halt.

On Saturday, two employees of Home and Political department reported having tested positive for Covid infection. Apart from these two officials, several other government officials have tested positive for the infection in the Chief Secretary office.

Several government offices have made wearing of masks mandatory along with maintenance of Covid protocols owing to rise in Covid cases.

It may be mentioned here that Assam has registered 78 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in the last three months, with Kamrup (Metro) district reporting the highest of 64 cases followed by 12 in Kamrup (Rural) district and one each in Biswanath and Goalpara.