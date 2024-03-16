Assam witnessing surge in investments, more tan 17,000 jobs created in 14 months: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam has seen a significant increase in investments amounting to Rs 13,364 crore in the past 14 months, leading to over 17,000 jobs. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this surge due to 21 approved proposals under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019.
- Assam sees a surge in investments amounting to Rs 13,364 crore in the last 14 months.
- The investments, secured through 21 approved proposals under the IIPA, 2019, have led to the creation of over 17,000 jobs.
- Seven more companies have pledged to create 6,500 jobs through investments totalling Rs 2,000 crore.
Assam has witnessed a significant surge in investments totaling Rs 13,364 crore over the past 14 months, resulting in the creation of more than 17,000 job opportunities, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The investments have been secured through 21 proposals approved under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019, with the aim of fostering economic growth and employment generation in the state.
Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the strategic amendments made to the IIPA in 2023, specifically targeting mega investments of Rs 100 crore and above, promising permanent employment for 200 or more individuals. He emphasized that the policy amendments have been instrumental in attracting substantial investments to the state.
Notably, seven agreements were inked on Friday alone, supplementing the previously signed MoUs for 14 proposals. Sarma underscored the effectiveness of the customized incentive policy introduced in January 2023, tailored to incentivize mega investors. He revealed that seven additional firms have committed to creating 6,500 jobs through investments amounting to Rs 2,000 crore.
Among the notable companies that have entered into MoUs are PepsiCo India, Star Cement, Jericho Chemicals, Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Maxim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, and Topcem India LLP, as confirmed by officials.
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