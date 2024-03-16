Assam has witnessed a significant surge in investments totaling Rs 13,364 crore over the past 14 months, resulting in the creation of more than 17,000 job opportunities, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The investments have been secured through 21 proposals approved under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019, with the aim of fostering economic growth and employment generation in the state.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the strategic amendments made to the IIPA in 2023, specifically targeting mega investments of Rs 100 crore and above, promising permanent employment for 200 or more individuals. He emphasized that the policy amendments have been instrumental in attracting substantial investments to the state.

Notably, seven agreements were inked on Friday alone, supplementing the previously signed MoUs for 14 proposals. Sarma underscored the effectiveness of the customized incentive policy introduced in January 2023, tailored to incentivize mega investors. He revealed that seven additional firms have committed to creating 6,500 jobs through investments amounting to Rs 2,000 crore.

Among the notable companies that have entered into MoUs are PepsiCo India, Star Cement, Jericho Chemicals, Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Maxim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, and Topcem India LLP, as confirmed by officials.