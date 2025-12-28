Assam: Woman, 3-year-old daughter missing from Margherita, man accuses youth of eloping with wife

A case of alleged abduction and suspected elopement has triggered tension in Margherita under Tinsukia district after a woman and her three-year-old daughter were reported missing under suspicious circumstances.

According to the complaint filed with the Margherita Police, P. Deep, a resident of Dehing Guest House Colony, has accused Paban Sah, a married man from the same locality, of abducting his wife, Jusmina Tudy, along with their minor daughter. Jusmina Tudy is reportedly related to Paban Sah as a cousin.

As per the complaint, Jusmina Tudy, Paban Sah, and the three-year-old child have been missing since the evening of December 22. The sudden disappearance has raised serious questions, prompting both families to approach the police for immediate action.

Sources said that Paban Sah is already married, and local residents have alleged that he has multiple marriages in the past. The incident has drawn attention, particularly in the context of the Assam government’s strict stand against polygamy under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Locals have further alleged that the accused often claims proximity to the Margherita police and the Co-District administration, and has allegedly issued threats to people in the area. However, these claims are yet to be officially verified.

Meanwhile, both Paban Sah’s wife and P. Deep have separately lodged missing person reports at the Margherita police station, seeking the safe recovery of the woman and the child.

Police sources confirmed that an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to trace the missing persons. The incident has created a sensation across Margherita, with residents closely watching the response of the police and district administration in the coming days.